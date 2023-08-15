Verstappen: many projects in addition to F1

“Winning the F1 title was the highest goal I could aspire to, now everything that comes after this result will be a bonus”. As Max Verstappen after winning the world title in Abu Dhabi in 2021 he had stressed that his personal mission in F1 was accomplished. To date, the world titles have become two and will soon become three, while the tally of victories has already reached 45.

“Numbers don’t interest menow many more races are run than in the past and if you have a winning car at your disposal it is natural to put together records and considerable figures”. Verstappen always repeats when faced with the sudden surge in his statistics since he has world-title Red Bulls at his disposal.

“As long as I have a competitive car at my disposal it will be very difficult to leave F1. Now I have a contract with Red Bull until 2028, when it expires I will be 31 and I will evaluate what to do because I also want to race in other championships besides F1“Verstappen has specified on several occasions that he wants to race in the WEC to win at Le Mans and in the GT3 to drive live at the Nordschleife and not just on a virtual level.

In 2025 Verstappen plans to make his team debut in the GT3 world in which he intends to give space to valuable drivers he faces in sim-racing, drivers who do not have the opportunity to race in light of the increasingly high costs that it requires even just start racing at a karting level. The Dutch driver therefore has a rather large agenda and list of non-F1 objectives and for this reason Helmut Marko would not be surprised if Verstappen suddenly decided to leave the Circus: “Max is different, one day he could come and say ‘thank you, it’s over’“, said the Red Bull consultant as reported by the newspaper motorsport-total.com.