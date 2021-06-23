Two wins in the last three races, which would have been three out of three without the tire explosion in Baku, and +12 in the standings over Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen arrives in the best conditions at the double race of the Red Bull Ring, in Austria. First the GP of Styria and then that of Austria, one in a row to the other, both scheduled on a circuit where the Dutchman has already won twice, in 2018 and 2019. If France gave the idea on paper that it could be a ‘Mercedes track’, the Styrian track appears among the ‘pro Red Bull’ circuits, and not just because it bears its name.

Red Bull awaits FIA decision on Mercedes front wing

This very balanced 2021 championship, however, has already often accustomed us to seeing the forecasts subverted. It is therefore inevitable that Max Verstappen himself, presenting the double weekend in the mountains of Styria, prefers not to overbalance himself in forecasts. “I can’t wait for Austria to arrive – commented the leader of the world ranking – because of course it’s like a home Grand Prix. The opportunity to run two races is even better. It’s always good to race here and we had good results at the Red Bull Ring, but nothing is ever guaranteed“ Verstappen warned.

F1 | Red Bull courage and the Ferrari disaster

“We have to re-set the car well, read the conditions and react to them. I don’t know what the weather will be like – added the orange talent, who will be supported by a large crowd – but for sure I expect that we will be very close again [con la Mercedes]. We will find out when we are there, but we hope to have two very good weekends “. “We have won the race thanks to strategy – commented Verstappen in conclusion, returning to analyze the French GP – I hope we can now continue like this for the rest of the year. Everyone on the track and in the factory is working hard. Now we just need to keep pushing to win more races this year“.