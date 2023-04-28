Verstappen and the threat of withdrawal

Max Verstappen is serious. In Melbourne he had threatened to retire from Formula 1, however as April 1st approached, someone had reduced the Dutchman’s words to a joke. But an early farewell to the Circus, or at least a goodbye, is in his head. He repeated it again today: if Liberty Media’s only concern will be to thicken the calendar with Sprints, exotic stops in places without a shred of motoring tradition, continuous intercontinental journeys, the Dutchman will thank, say goodbye and leave.

In Azerbaijan, the two-time world champion returned to the subject, also because the Sprint Shootout will debut in Baku, another novelty that certainly won’t excite him. Directly from the paddock, the Dutchman offered various interesting insights on the relationship he has with Formula 1 in general: from (confirmed) withdrawal threats to a future in the other categories, one above all the WEC, once the contract with the Red Bull (2028).

Verstappen’s words

“If we keep expanding the calendar and the whole weekend is so long, at some point you wonder if all of this is worth it? I like to run and I like to win. I know, obviously, there’s the big salary, and you have a good life. But is it really a good life? I think sometimes you get to a point in your career where you want to do something else. I have a contract until the end of 2028 and then we will review it, but I consider that if at some point you’re overdoing it, it’s time for a change“said the Red Bull driver. “It seems strange to people who see everything from the outside, because they say: ‘You’re in Formula 1, you’re winning!’, and I’d probably say the same if I were them. But once you’re in it, it’s not always what it seems: sure, it’s a great life and I can do a lot of things, I’m very independent. But there is always a limit to everything“.

The future beyond F1

If Verstappen really retired from Formula 1, one would be the viable path: the World Championship Endurance. IndyCar would be glamorous, but Super Max wouldn’t race in it: “I want to do other things, other competitions. A bit like Fernando Alonso (WEC champion in 2018-19, nda), but it must also be worth returning to F1. Some people love racing and it’s all they know and want to do. I’m probably a little more in the middle. I love racing, but I also want to do other types of racing.

“The IndyCar? I think there are a lot of great riders, against some I have raced. I have a good relationship with them and I like to see them do well. But I won’t be driving in the Indianapolis 500. Maybe I could go to see it, but not to run. In the end I would like to do Endurance races. I keep telling my dad, time is running out!“, concluded Verstappen with a joke. “But even if it wasn’t with my father, I would like to run. I also have the passion to create my own team. There are many things I’d like to do outside of driving“.