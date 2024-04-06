Verstappen maintains perfect score in qualifying with pole position in Japan

Most drivers made maximum use of the third free practice at Suzuka. At the end of that session the soft tires were put on most of the cars. Max Verstappen was the fastest, followed by Pérez and the two Mercedes drivers. A precursor to qualifying in Japan? We'll see now.

Q1

After the first timed laps, Max Verstappen is the fastest, followed by Alonso who is 0.3 seconds slower. Pérez has to give up four tenths and Piastri more than half a second. Mercedes cannot yet take the pace from FP3 into qualifying. Hamilton and Russell are currently eighth and ninth.

Both Mercedes drivers do not come out again and finish ninth and twelfth. Who is even sadder is Lance Stroll. Not only does he fall a fraction short of advancing to Q2, his teammate Alonso manages to maintain the pace and finish second. Gasly, Magnussen, Sargeant and Zhou also finished behind their teammates and dropped out in the first part of qualifying in Japan.

Q2

Once again Verstappen opens strongly and clocks the fastest time. This time Pérez is extremely close to his teammate. The difference after the first fast laps is 0.012 seconds. In addition, McLaren is showing good things. Norris was third for a while, two-tenths behind Verstappen and Piastri now occupies sixth place. Once again, Mercedes does not get further than eighth and ninth places.

The top seven remain in at the end of Q2. These drivers believe it. Lewis Hamilton drives a strong lap and plants his Mercedes in P3. Yuki Tsunoda also performs. In his home race he reaches Q3, at the expense of VCARB teammate Ricciardo. Hülkenberg, Bottas, Albon and Ocon also fall outside the top ten.

Q3

The remaining ten cars consist of two Red Bulls, two Mercedes,