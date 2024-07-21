iRacing Passion

To get rid of all the anger over the less than ideal qualifying result for the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen took the virtual wheel of the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, together with his colleagues from the RedLine team.

It is not the first time that the Dutch champion has indulged in his favourite pastime during race weekends, as he recently did the same at the weekends in Saudi Arabia and Imola.

The night stint

As is known, Verstappen had the simulator installed inside his motorhome, with the aim of dedicating himself to the iRacing platform even during the long Formula 1 season. Last night the Red Bull driver got behind the wheel of his single-seater at 00:18, finishing his stint at 3 in the morning. Verstappen then explained to his teammates that he would go to sleep, before waking up around 9am to “eat something” and head to the Budapest paddock.