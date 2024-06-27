Between the championship and the transfer market

He is always the protagonist, on and off the track: Max Verstappen. Even more so in a season like this, in which compared to the recent past the difference made by the pilot compared to a competitive and fierce competition from teams – Ferrari, Mercedes and above all McLaren – capable of keeping up with the performance of the RB20.

Verstappen spoke to journalists at a press conference in Austria, in what is the home race for the Red Bull team and it is one of his favorites, results-wise, of the entire calendar, with five wins and eight podiums in 11 overall appearances. After showing up in 15 minute delay – he is likely to get a fine for this – the idol of the Orange fans answered questions about the present and the future of himself and the team.

A contract to respect

“McLaren is very solid at the moment. They are strong everywhere – recognized the World Cup leader – we are pushing hard to continue improving. This is what we will try to do now and in the next races, which I think are very important to understand where we are at“. It’s impossible not to touch on the topic of the market, with the Mercedes continues to court him. Verstappen, however, confirmed his loyalty to the Red Bull project, despite explicitly speaking only about 2025, when instead his agreement is valid until the end of 2028

“Leave Red Bull if it no longer has the best car? I don’t think Formula 1 works like that – joked the Dutchman – nIt cannot be said suddenly ‘goodbye guys’. That’s not how it works. I have a long contract with the team and I am very happy with the position I am in. As I said before, we are already focusing on next year and the things we can implement on the car. So I think this should say enough about where I will be riding next year“he concluded.