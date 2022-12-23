Max Verstappen he finished the 2022 season with 15 wins in 22 races, finishing on the podium on 17 occasions. An impressive string of results that allowed him to arithmetically conquer his second world title in his career with four races to go before the end of the season. The Dutchman from Red Bull has rewritten the record books and annihilated the competition from Ferrari and Mercedes, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t also had to deal with some difficult moment during the year. The most evident ones were at the beginning of the championship, when in two of the first three races his RB18 forced him to retire, causing him to slip even to sixth place in the drivers’ standings after the Australian GP, ​​46 lengths off the leader.

Analyzing his vintage during an interview given to the program F1 Talks on Viaplay, however, the world champion focused on other stages of his championship in which things did not go as expected. In particular, Verstappen pointed his finger at the Singapore GP weekend, characterized by errors by the team in qualifying – with the team running out of fuel in Q3 – and by the Dutch driver himself in the race. “It was a terrible weekend, in which everything went wrong – recalled the Red Bull standard bearer – from setting up the car on Friday, to running problems with the car, to running out of fuel in qualifying. And then everything went wrong in the race too. Sometimes there are weekends like this. Singapore was a weekend to forget”.

Among other disappointing races of the year the Hasselt champion also mentioned Silverstone, where contact with debris ruined the aerodynamics of his car forcing him to race in the rear, and Monk, in which he finished third and success smiled on his teammate Sergio Perez.