Red Bull in Austin

The team Red Bull arrives at American Grand Prix determined to continue her record-breaking season, which is leading her to rewrite records at every race weekend. For example, in Qatar, Max Verstappen broke the record for the number of laps covered in a single season, reaching 739 with five world championship events still to be completed. With the success in Lusail, the Dutchman signed his 14th consecutive victory by starting from pole position, an absolute record and still in progress.

In Austin Verstappen can set his sights on his 50th Formula 1 victory at just 26 years old, consolidating fifth position in the all-time rankings. Crossing the finish line in first position would then lead him to sign his 30th success since the beginning of 2022: an incredible figure.

On weekend number 200 of the turbo hybrid era, which began in 2014, Red Bull will bring a special livery designed by its fans.

Verstappen’s words

“I can’t wait to race in Austin this weekend, as as a team we have many special memories at this track. Even the atmosphere on the track is unparalleled, there are lots of Red Bull fans. Naturally, this is another Sprint weekend, therefore rather hectic and with only one free practice session to try to find the optimal balance on the single-seater. The temperatures also promise to be high, so I expect another difficult race. I’m also excited to see the new special fan-designed livery, it’s going to be really cool.”

Perez introduces Austin

“I can’t wait to hit the track over the next few weekends, as Austin and Mexico City are two of my favorite races of the year. I have incredible support from the fans at both circuits and that means a lot to me. Even if you can’t hear them in the car, you can still feel them. I know I gotta get back to Austin and give it my all, It’s a fun track to drive and I’m confident we can give our best. Last week I was in Milton Keynes and worked hard with the team to better prepare ourselves for the next few weeks. We had some good discussions and I spent time with my engineers to fully understand where we did well, where we went wrong and how we can improve.”