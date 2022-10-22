The first two free practice sessions of the Grand Prix of United States they provided important information in the house Red Bull, especially as regards the behavior of the RB18 on the Austin track. While PL1 has generally served to verify some tricks, PL2 has mainly focused on Pirelli tire test for 2023. A test that, for this very reason, also lasted an hour and a half.

The second session therefore gave little feedback for the rest of the weekend, with the same Max Verstappen which did not go beyond the seventh position. The new Dutch world champion nevertheless reached 2nd place at the end of PL1, commenting on Friday: “The PL1s did quite wellwe tried a few things with the car and it was pretty positive – has explained – we did as much as possible in PL1 because we knew we had to test the tires in PL2. I tried the C1 tire which is probably not the best for this track, it was difficult to get good grip, but at least we completed the program. As for the day tomorrow, I believe the long run is still up for debate, as we didn’t have the chance to do it in FP2. Yesterday I took a ride on the track for see the disconnectionssince they have resurfaced some parts of the track, and it also helped me to dispose of the steaks I ate ”.

More negative day, however, for Sergio Perez: more than for the results themselves (5th and 10th), the Mexican will have to use the fifth power unit, suffering for this a penalty of 5 positions on the grid: “We got good information during PL1 – he added – so we hope that tomorrow, after not being able to earn much in PL2 due to the tire test, we will be able to put everything in order and have a decent qualifying session. Since we took a penalty for the engine, we need a good qualification to be able to start as far forward as possible. I think we can do well on this circuit and have a good pace all weekend. I think we need to work on the balance between high speed and low speedwe have to to improve this aspect to favor degradation and everything will settle down ”.