The season of records

Among the various records set by Max Verstappen during the last season, there is obviously the one relating to the greatest number of successes achieved in a year. Before him, in 2004 and 2013, Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel had reached 13, only to be beaten by the Dutchman in 2022, with 15 successes. As a result, the Red Bull driver outdid himself, climbing to the top step of the podium in no time 19 occasions out of 22 matches played.

GPs without victories

In the remaining three GPs, Verstappen still reached top 3 in two other circumstancesmoreover in races in which his teammate Sergio Perez was celebrated, only to commit a 'misstep' in Singapore, in the only race in which there was no triumph for Red Bull. In Marina Bay, it was Carlos Sainz on Ferrari who celebrated, while the three-time world champion had to settle for 5th place. The fact remains that, regardless of that small flaw, the 2023 championship was dominated by the 26-year-old and his team.

The best GPs

In a sea of ​​victories, some of these still boast a sweeter flavor than all the others, and the same goes for Verstappen too. Interviewed by f1.com at the end of the world championship, the Dutchman identified three: “I think the comeback a You love me it was fantastic, an important victory – he has declared – also the one at home a Zandvoort it was very beautiful, and I think that too Suzukaafter the difficult weekend we had in Singapore”. In addition to the success in front of his home crowd, Verstappen refers to the triumph achieved in the United States, where he managed to cross the finish line first after starting from ninth position. In Japan, however, his success contributed not only to his immediate return to the front of everyone, but also to Red Bull's mathematical victory of the Constructors' title.

The motivation

The objective now remains to continue this streak of results in 2024, underlining how important the motivational aspect is in order to achieve further successes: “I like driving, I think this is the most important thing about being here – he added – and of course, winning is the best thing in F1. For me the motivation is there, because I know that for most of the races I've entered this year I've had a great chance of winning, so that's great. I think it is harder when you've been in that position and then you get to a race where it's no longer possible: at that point it becomes difficult, or more difficult, to find motivation. You have to try to understand how to maintain motivation, but at the moment, when you're in the lead, I think it's easier than when you're in the middle of the group.”