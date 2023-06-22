Ocon, is the Alpine starting to feel tight?

Esteban Or with he’s a solid driver, who doesn’t give anyone discounts. Lewis Hamilton knows this well, who tried everything in Suzuka in 2022 to pass him in the wet – but without succeeding – and who relived the nightmare in Monaco, where overtaking is almost impossible by default. The former Racing Point driver has earned a reputation as a very difficult driver to get through due to an aggressive style, and it’s no surprise that he scores points with great regularity, if the car allows him.

The #31 from Alpine feels ready for a further career leap: he wants a top team, or rather the top teamand according to him he wouldn’t be afraid of that Max either Verstappen with whom he has had many disagreements in the past.

Ocon’s words

“I don’t want people to think I’m tough because I’m a good guy outside of F1. My riding style is tough: probably true, but I’m happy about it. In a sense, I have always been the leader of the team. I always push my team and I’m happy with how I work with the people around me – we have to keep it up“, said the French a Dazn. “I see myself fighting Verstappen for the world championship if we were in the same car. Max is doing an incredible job, dominating with Red Bull. But I don’t care who the rider is, I want to fight with them for the championship. I have always believed in myself. We have a long road ahead of us, but my goal is to become world championnothing more, nothing less“.

The duel with Alonso

Ocon then returned to the stormy 2022 season, in which slights with then teammate Fernando Alonso they were at the order of the grand prix, starting from the all too heated fight in Jeddah: “I think with Fernando there were moments where we were too close, but that goes for both of us. In those moments I believe that we made some mistakes, but that’s normal when you fight in the tenth of a second. It has been a good fight all year and we have taken Alpine to where it needed to be, fourth in the constructors’ championship. We have improved the team and it has been impressive to have him as a team-mate: the past is the past, and we have achieved results for the team“.