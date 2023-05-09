Verstappen, no one better than him in Red Bull

Almost seven years have passed since May 15, 2016, when Formula 1 saw the birth of a very bright star, destined to shine for a long time. That kid highest up on the Montmeló podium was Max Verstappen, to his first victory in Formula 1. And since then he has traveled a road made up of some stumbles, but also of two world titles. And sorry if it’s not enough, at 25 years old.

The 38 victories

With the triumph in Miami, which also came back from ninth place, the Dutchman achieved an important milestone: he has in fact become the most successful driver in the history of Red Bull, with 38 stage wins. Reached Sebastian Vettelwhich will be overcome (to be “optimistic”) in a few weeks.

Max Verstappen 🤝 Sebastian Vettel Both have achieved incredible things with @redbullracingand now they sit equal on 38 wins for the Bulls 🏆#MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/n8h9FNBrif — Formula 1 (@F1) May 8, 2023

Max-Seb, then the void

Verstappen and Vettel have so far also been the only drivers capable of winning at least ten races with the Milton Keynes team. The third in this special ranking is in fact Mark Webber, still at nine. Sergio Perez, who is at five but has until at least 2024 to reach double figures, can move up the rankings.

Verstappen towards history

Having reached the record of victories in Red Bull, Verstappen aims even higher. In fact, his number is not an absolute record: the Dutchman is third, behind Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher. The Briton leads the standings, having achieved 82 victories with Mercedes (still a partial number, of course). The Kaiser instead stopped at an altitude of 72, a figure obviously obtained with Ferrari in the golden cycle of Maranello. Super Max is linked to Red Bull until 2028: if the trend remains the same as this year, it would be very difficult for Sir Lewis to keep the record.