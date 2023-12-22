According to Verstappen, in ten years there will no longer be petrol in F1

In 2022 F1 began a new regulatory era marked by the return ofground effect. At the same time, the development of the power units was frozen until 2025. Alpine asked to be able to break the freeze in 2023 to intervene on the engine which, according to the French, lacks 30 horsepower compared to the competition, but the FIA's findings found less and therefore the Federation's approval has not been received to allow Alpine to break the freeze.

The new regulatory cycle will debut in 2026 regarding power unit, which must be powered 100% by biofuels. The new engines will no longer be equipped with the sophisticated MGU-H and will see an increase in the electrical component which will have to provide 50% of the power (currently it is the endothermic part of the power unit that mainly provides the power).

Currently Red Bull is equipped with power units Honda and it will be like this until 2025. From 2026 the Japanese giant will be the supplier of Aston Martin, with Red Bull which for the first time will take on the challenge of racing with a 'home-made' engine in the new Milton Keynes division dedicated to power unit. Red Bull will not be entirely alone in this project given that it has signed a partnership with Ford and Adrian Newey is particularly enthusiastic at the idea of ​​being able to think about 2026 with the awareness of not having to 'mediate' at a design level with the engine supplier as has happened up to now.

Max Verstappen did not hide his disappointment when the divorce between Red Bull and Honda arose and the Dutch driver never forgot to remember how fundamental the contribution of the Japanese engine engineer was to the successes of the Milton Keynes team. “What if our rule ends in 2026? It's a difficult question, a good question mark – the words of Verstappen interviewed by the Swiss newspaper Blick – hundreds of people are working on the power unit 2026 project. We don't want to be caught out, we all hope it's a rocket“. According to Verstappen, the next ones could be the last power units still powered by petrol: “In ten years, fossil fuels will probably no longer be in F1, I certainly won't be there, but our sport is already becoming more environmentally sustainable.”