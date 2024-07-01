The Dutchman made no concessions

“Sometimes it seems that if he is overtaken the world will end. He doesn’t need these maneuvers”. McLaren team principal Andrea Star he underlined that from his point of view Max Verstappen exaggerated in his too extreme defense of the lead from Lando Norris’ attacks.

In post-race interviews a journalist commenting on the race asked Verstappen why he didn’t let Norris pass the light anyway of the large advantage in the championship. The Red Bull driver responded like this: “Could I have let Norris pass? I could have stayed home, I’m not running for P2”.

At Red Bull, the race will be analyzed because the fight with Norris could have been avoided: “I think we stayed out a little too long before the second stop and then there was the problem of the pit stop. The overall performance of the team was not what we expected and the strategy did not work well in this case. It was a shame, given the advantage we had. There are definitely some things we need to improve for next week and we hope to be able to work on performance, tires and balance.”