Verstappen and Leclerc, Red Bull-Ferrari show at F1 Las Vegas

Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas GP – penultimate round of the Formula 1 World Championship (already won by the Dutch driver) ahead of Ferrari Charles Leclerc and to his teammate made in Red Bull Sergio Perez.

Esteban Okon And Lance Stroll in the top-5, with the other Red from Maranello, the one driven by Carlos Sainzwho finished in sixth place after a race that started from 12th place on the grid (he had achieved a splendid front row, but was demoted ten positions for the manhole case) and started with a spin. Mercedes are bad: Lewis Hamilton seventh ahead of his teammate George RussellL.

“What a race. Honestly, I had a lot of fun even if I was disappointed to only finish in 2nd place, but in the end it was the best possible position –Leclerc commented at the end of the race – At the start it was complicated because I think Max (Verstappen, ed.) lost grip on the inside and threw me on the outside. But we had the pace and we overcame it, and we were very strong overall. It was a great race and we had bad luck with the safety car. We didn’t come back and I didn’t even know what the others had done, so I maintained my position on the track but it was difficult with the older tires. However, 2nd place – concludes the French Ferrari driver – was achieved after many battles, and I liked it. I really enjoyed it.”

Verstappen, Leclerc and… Veronika Rajek: in the F1 paddock she wins in Las Vegas

Two-time world champion Max Verstappen confirms itself as an increasingly cannibal of Formula 1 with 53 GPs won (equaled by Sebastian Vettel), Charles Leclerc put on a show with second placeafter having had the upper hand in the duel with Sergio Perez (mathematically second in the general classification), but… Veronika Rajek also won. The model and influencer, famous in the United States for being a super fan of Tom Brady (American football star of the NFL) left everyone breathless with her foray into the paddock during the Las Vegas GP. Reduced and literally amazing outfit on her…





Subscribe to the newsletter

