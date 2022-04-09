Just two of the scheduled 23 races have passed (only the official replacement of the Russian Grand Prix with that of Qatar is missing) but the 2022 F1 championship seems to be envisioned as a two-way fight between Ferrari and Red Bull and between Charles Leclerc And Max Verstappen. The two drivers born in 1997 have challenged each other since the days of karting only to then take different paths – a very direct one in F1 for the Dutch, more ‘classic’ the process of approaching the Circus by the Monegasque – finding themselves with vehicles capable of win in 2019 where the first ‘skirmishes’ took place between the two who in this 2022 gave a spectacle to fans both in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Eddie Irvineformer Ferrari driver, believes that Charles Leclerc is more complete despite the speed of Max Verstappen pushes the Irishman to a very heavy comparison with the reigning world champion: “I don’t think there is anyone faster than Verstappen, but he still makes a lot of mistakes driven by his aggression and Leclerc doesn’t – the opinion of Eddie Irvine interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport – Charles is very intelligent, has personality, is mature. In this sense Verstappen seems to me more ‘young’ at the level of the head but he is kissed by a great talent. Max remembers Schumacher, he keeps an incredible pace and whoever drives his car can’t keep up with him ”.

The teammates of the two drivers born in 1997 will be fundamental in the fight for the title. Carlos Sainzwhile Max Verstappen is safer from attacks by Sergio Perez: “Sainz who is number 2 can occasionally find himself in front of him: if I were Mattia Binotto I would give precise orders as in my day because beating Verstappen is already tough, if you have a teammate who can snatch points from you … Perez in normal conditions cannot beat Max “.