Question mark on tires

Regardless of what the show looks like, which Max Verstappen has already made it clear several times that he doesn’t particularly like itthe Las Vegas race promises to be interesting especially as regards the gtire management both in qualifying and in the race. The very cold temperatures that are expected at night in the Nevada desert could in fact mix up the cards compared to the ‘usual’ script we have witnessed this season, with a Red Bull sometimes appearing beatable – or at least approachable – on Saturday and instead on a planet apart – especially with Verstappen – on Sunday.

Precisely regarding the tire issue, Verstappen was the protagonist in the Las Vegas paddock of a fun improvised back and forth with Charles Leclerc. The two, rivals since they were kids but who have built a good friendship in recent years, have in fact engaged in a sort of double interview with the microphones of Sky Sports UK.

🎙️| Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen discuss who will be ahead this weekend… Charles 🗣️: “I think they will still have the upper hand, for sure.” Ted 🗣️: “In qualifying or the race?” Charles 🗣️: “Both.” 😐🤣 pic.twitter.com/diuIglBuLB — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) November 16, 2023

The Verstappen-Leclerc curtain call

It all started with a question posed to Verstappen regarding possible competitiveness of Ferrari in qualifying. The Dutchman, who had the redhead’s Monegasque behind him in the mixed zone, decided to involve him in the chat with the British journalist and have him answer the question directly. Below we have reconstructed the exchange between the two, which recalls several chats the couple had in front of the cameras, especially during the first races of last year, when their confrontation seemed destined to last for the entire World Championship, before Verstappen and Red Bull clearly took the upper hand.

Verstappen: “Will Leclerc have a better chance in qualifying? I don’t know, you should ask him. Charles, come here. What do you think about it? Can you repeat the question to him?”.

Interviewer [a Leclerc]: “You can get the tires working straight away, while they [Red Bull] they are better in competition…”.

Verstappen: “Yes, because we massage the tires.”

Leclerc: “Yes, you massage them. But it’s cold here, so I don’t know if you should massage them.”

Verstappen: “A more aggressive massage.”

Leclerc: “More aggressive, that’s our strong point.”

Verstappen: “I’ll have to give them a massage in the sauna this time, to relax them.”

Leclerc: “Yes but I think they still have an advantage. Surely. In qualifying or in the race? In both. But you never know in qualifying. We think we are strong, what do you think?”.

Verstappen: “Well, I don’t think much”.

Leclerc: “Just drive.”

Verstappen: “Yes”.

Leclerc: “We will see”.