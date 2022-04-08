Ten years have gone by since the days of karting and everyone can feel it. In 2012 Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were two 14-year-old ‘terrible kids’ who competed for the karting championships to the sound of doors and vitriol phrases launched by one at the other. Today, however, they are two young men who seem destined to compete throughout the season for the title of Formula 1 world champion. However, the first two races of the year, in Sakhir and Gedda, have shown how human relationships have matured enormously. No more rogue doors, but clean battles and a lot of respect even outside the circuit. A decidedly healthier battle, at least for now, than the one seen last year between Verstappen himself and Lewis Hamilton.

Also in the press conference for the presentation of the Melbourne stage, the Dutchman, answering questions from journalists, returned to talk about his long-standing relationship with the current leader of the classification. Smiling, the native of Hasslet, he recalled the disagreements of his youth, underlining however how at the moment the situation is totally different. “We weren’t exactly best friends back then – # 1 joked – but that was a long time ago. Now we can laugh about it. Sometimes in karting it was tough, but now that we are both in F1 and fighting for the win: it’s beautiful ”. Interviewed by German TV Sky Deutschland, Verstappen then highlighted the undoubted qualities of the Monegasque as a driver: “He is always fast and has a lot of talent. Whether it’s overtaking or defending, he always does it very well, ”he concluded.