What seemed like it could be a perfect opportunity for ’33’, the number that has already become an obsession, dissolved immediately. Not only because the start was much cleaner than expected the days before thanks to the opportune rain, but Pirelli once again left the faithful who were hoping and dreaming no longer of a Spanish victory (or Spanish-speaking, at least) without a show. but with some show.

The cardboard circuit of Miami Gardens made it clear that as long as Max Verstappen remains at Red Bull and Red Bull continues to count on Max Verstappen, it is very difficult for there to be some kind of show with which the millions of spectators can continue to be hooked on the competition. Not even the celebrities who populated the previous ceremonies, nor the confetti could cover what, by all accounts, is one of the most boring races (possibly the most) so far this season. And in large part the responsibility lies with Red Bull, which has given a driver from another era a car that is destined to be one of the most dominant in recent years.

Seeing him skip rivals one after the other in just 10 laps until he was already in the podium area, starting from 9th place because take away a new blunder from a Ferrari driver in qualifying, speaks very badly of a change in regulations that should guarantee the show and it has turned out quite the opposite. Not even his teammate Sergio Pérez was a rival, since even despite going first for a good part of the race, in the pits he could not resist either. Verstappen, who wore the ‘Piedrelli’ for 46 laps (and would have lasted 57 if the forced change had not existed), did everything not well, but perfect. In just 10 laps it was already known that he was going to be the winner.

Along the way he overtook the two Spaniards. Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso let the embers of Baku go out in a fight that was not such, and always with the Asturian ahead. Sainz’s entry into the pits, earlier than expected because Ferrari still does not have the measure of the strategy, ended up being another disaster on the list, and this time it is in the driver’s debt. Sudden braking at the entrance to the street was not enough to prevent the speed radar from going off. The consequence: a five-second penalty, final, and goodbye to the options of fighting for the podium. The feeling that at Ferrari they can no longer fight not for the podium, but for not making a fool of themselves.

With Sainz wandering in limbo, trying to ensure that it was only a Mercedes (Russell’s) that passed him and Alonso leaving inexorably, the course of the laps turned the race into a want and I can’t. It was already seen in the debut of 2022: this circuit needs a twist and that it is not only the previous show that hooks the fans. Not even in many of the soporific siestas that have been lived in the past in Montmeló did you see a race like this.

With this result, Verstappen establishes himself as the leader of the World Cup and suddenly extinguishes the assault attempt that the intense Mexican fans dreamed of in the previous one. There is nothing to be done if he continues at this pace, and if Pirelli does not decide to roll the dice to give this season a little excitement. Alonso is, for the moment, the only one who can follow them and it is from afar. After this race, the Spaniard is still 3rd in the World Championship with 75 points but 30 behind Sergio Pérez. Unless something happens, this is going to be the usual trend of the next races, in a month of May that he has started with this short visit to Miami before returning to the Old Continent. In two weeks, the legendary Imola will host an Emilia Romagna GP that, little by little, will leave more spectacle on the track and less ‘bye-bye’ outside.