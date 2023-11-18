Max Verstappen again clashed with Esteban Ocon in qualifying.

We naturally think Max Verstappen is an extremely cool peer. But we can imagine that he is not as loved by everyone as, for example, Daniel Ricciardo, to name a few. One because the Dutchman is extremely successful and of course there are always losers who don’t wish that on anyone. But two also because Max is quite straightforward. You have to appreciate that. And if you don’t, you’ll probably think Max is a palindrome with fingers.

Esteban Ocon also does not score the highest on the sympathy ladder in F1. In fact, the Frenchman irritates many. And that can also be explained. Ocon is the kind of person who doesn’t insult you to your face, but screws you behind your back. The type who stands next to Toto Wolff and cheers like a farmer with a toothache while Bottas wins in Australia, while everyone knows he would have preferred to see the Finn relegated.

If you want to unleash psychology from the cold ground, it can also be explained. Unlike most drivers, Ocon does not come from a wealthy background. The Oconnets have always had to do everything to let Esteban race. Even selling their home. So Ocon was always the underdog. The fact that he saved it is therefore extremely impressive. But apparently it still needs to sink in that the almost sneaky egoism is no longer necessary. And there’s a good chance that will never happen again.

Think of it this way: Gasly and Ocon are both French, have both won 1 race and both drive for Alpine. They have both scored about a lot of points this year. But Gasly has twice as many fans online as Ocon. It is an extremely poor standard to use as to how someone is perceived by ‘the people’. But also a fairly objective one.

And so: a beautiful duo, Max and Esteban. Two men who have been linked since 2014. Because then Ocon won the F3 championship, in which Max excelled as a rookie. The title went to the Frenchman, but the F1 seat for 2015 went to Verstappen. Particularly at Spa, Max showed which of the two was THE BEST!!1! used to be. Ocon was sent by Mercedes to the GP3 championship (which he also won). He only got an F1 seat halfway through 2016, when he was allowed to fill in for Ryo Haryanto at the Manor team.

Once in F1 there were rarely fights between Max and Esteban like in F3. But of course there was the famous incident in Brazil. Max led the race in 2018 until Ocon tapped him after the latter was overtaken for a lap. After the race, Verstappen gave the garlic peeler a push. Much to the delight of the latter, because yes, Esteban Ocon.

This morning in qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the dormant issues flared up again. There was once again a traffic jam before the start-finish because everyone wanted to be on the track at the last minute. And Ocon chose his own path, to the annoyance of Max Verstappen who saw his lap lost. The Dutchman immediately took revenge, because yes, Max Verstappen.

MV1 overtook Ocon on his last attempt to advance to the next session. Of course, that meant a quick time wasted. The two had sweet words for each other on the radio. But Ocon is smoking the heavy pipe: he starts the race at the tail of the field, while teammate Gasly is fifth. Verstappen starts second tomorrow. Verstappen makes no bones about what he has done. Because yes, again, Max Verstappen:

Everyone was making a hole. Suddenly he comes like a fool, completely drifting, he almost hit the back of me before turn fourteen. So I leave a gap for the others. He tries to screw me in that last corner and then quickly starts his lap. I thought ‘if you screw me, I’ll screw you too before turn one’. Of course that worked out well. Max Verstappen, visibly pleased with this stitching

Well. So there is a lot of sewing going on in Las Vegas again. Whose deed.

