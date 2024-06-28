A late arrival

Max Verstappen was among the pilots chosen by the Federation to participate in the Press conference presentation of the Austrian Grand Prix. The Dutchman, however, showed up with a fifteen minute delay, a circumstance that – as per practice – put it under investigation by the Commissioners.

No sanctions or fines

According to thearticle 19.1 a) of the FIA ​​sporting regulationsdrivers are required to show up at press conferences on time, under penalty of a fine being imposed by the Stewards.

Verstappen will not incur any sanctionsas explained by the official FIA press release: “The Commissioners received a report from the Media Delegate that Max Verstappen would be late for the Thursday press conference. The Media Delegate reported that the pilot had problems with transport arriving at the circuit, but the team informed the FIA ​​in advance. The Stewards concluded that the driver and his team took all reasonable measures under the circumstances and have therefore decided that no penalty will be applied, although technically the rule was broken.”

The Dutchman was the victim of a flight delay, as explained by Dutch media.