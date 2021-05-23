Monaco (AFP)

Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix for the first time in his career on Sunday, and topped the general ranking of the Formula 1 championship after five stages this season.

Spaniard Carlos Science “Ferrari” and Britain’s Lando Norris “McLaren” completed the podium by finishing second and third in a row, while seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) finished the race in seventh place and lost the overall lead in favor of Verstappen, who won his victory. Number 12 in Formula 1 racing.

Mexican Sergio Perez “Red Bull” finished fourth, while German Sebastian Vettel “Aston Martin” followed in fifth place, in a ranking that is the first of its kind this season.

Verstappen, who is now four points ahead of Hamilton in the overall standings, said: “It’s very special to win in Monaco, it’s also the first time I’m on the podium here, it’s really cool.”

Verstappen would start in second place behind son of the emirate Charles Leclerc, but withdrew 15 minutes before the start of the race, due to a technical problem in his car, according to what his Ferrari team announced.

The race also witnessed the withdrawal of Finnish Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas on the 31st lap, after he encountered a technical problem with tires while stopping while he was in second place.