“There is no reason at the moment to believe in the title this season, we need 45 races to recover Ferrari”. Max Verstappen at the end of the Australian Grand Prix he expressed in no uncertain terms all his disappointment with the Red Bull RB18 which has already footed him in two out of three races. “I’ll forget everything and tomorrow I’ll wake up thinking about the next races with the aim of winning them”added the reigning world champion who is confident in the slimming cure that Red Bull has planned for Imola, even if the reliability problems remain a puzzle on which the Milton Keynes team is working to find a solution to the bells of alarms that sound very loud after a start to the season marked by technical problems.

Once back home Max Verstappen immediately dedicated himself to his great passion with which he combines business with pleasure, sim-racing. In a video posted on Tik Tok you also hear the Dutchman ironic about the current reliability of the Red Bull RB18. Faced with the prospect of starting a virtual race at the bottom of the grid, the 1997 class commented: “It doesn’t matter where I start from, anyway I wouldn’t finish the race” arousing the laughter of sim-racing companions.