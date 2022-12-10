The great protagonist of the Bolognese Gala organized by the FIA ​​to celebrate the 2022 season was certainly Max Verstappen. The orange driver won his second world title in F1 this year, rewriting the book of records: in fact, no one had ever conquered 15 hits in just one year. The 2021 triumph against Lewis Hamilton had been sweaty and balanced as much as this year’s affirmation had the connotations of absolute domination for Verstappen. Indeed, after the two retirements he ran into in the first three races of the year, Verstappen won 14 of the remaining 19 GPs, also adding two successes in three Sprint Races held.

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 on the occasion of the end-of-season party organized by the International Federation, the #1 from Hasselt underlined the differences, including emotional ones, experienced in his two winning seasons. “I think the first world title was more exciting, this one was more rewarding – explained Verstappen – for the way we worked as a team, but also for the number of victories we achieved. I think the car was more competitive this year. I’d say it’s definitely different emotions.”.

Despite the impressive streak of successes collected, Verstappen explained that he never considered himself unapproachable by his opponents. “This year I have never felt unbeatable – concluded the Red Bull champion – because I believe that everyone can be defeated. But we were in a positive flow and obviously made sure to enjoy the moment“.