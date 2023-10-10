Verstappen, the hat trick is served

“Winning one title or seven is the same thing“. The famous phrase that Max Verstappen uttered after winning the first World Championship has been interpreted as a passing opinion, a statement to be dismissed after more victories, or at most a provocation towards Lewis Hamilton. Now that the Dutchman has risen to three titles, he continues to maintain that this title makes no difference in terms of personal achievement.

Verstappen’s words

What fills Verstappen with pride is not so much having reached the tutelary deities of Formula 1 such as Ayrton Senna, Jack Brabham, Niki Lauda, ​​Jackie Stewart and Nelson Piquet, but such clear dominance over the competition: “These three titles gave me very different sensations, and that’s the beauty of them. The first one was very emotional because at that moment I said to myself: ‘Ok, I’ve achieved my goal, it’s okay’. The second one is now only in the middle, due to the one in 2023. This is definitely the most dominant and probably the best in terms of performance. It’s something I can be proud of together with the team. The season we are experiencing is truly incredible“, this is the comment of the Dutchman a Channel 4.

“When I started racing, the ultimate goal was to win the title, which would have been an incredible thing. In the end, whether you win one or seven, it’s the same thing: there is no real added value. But of course it’s nice to continue this winning streak“, continued the three-time world champion. “I grew up winning, I just try to enjoy the moment and be able to win for as long as possible“.

The records of 2023

Verstappen achieved a series of records in 2023 that are unlikely to be repeated in the near future. For example, the Dutchman became the driver with the most consecutive successes within a single season (ten, from Miami to Monza) and helped Red Bull do the same at team level (14 consecutive successes in 2023, 15 if Abu Dhabi 2022 is also included). Furthermore, he is only the fifth driver to have won three consecutive world titles, after Juan Manuel Fangio, Michael Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton. Should he repeat himself in 2024 and 2025, he would become the only one in history to win a string of five World Cups together with Kaiser Michael.