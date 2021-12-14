At the end of a controversial season and the heart-pounding finale, Max Verstappen he graduated Formula 1 world champion, overtaking Lewis Hamilton at the end of a close fight for the title. The new Dutch world champion will now be able to enjoy some well-deserved rest and the glory for the incredible result achieved with his Red Bull and to do so in the best possible way he will be able to enjoy some of the racing cars in his collection, including a little bit of space. ‘Italy. In fact, the passion for the four wheels of the pilot born in 1997 also looks to the made in Italy and to the rivals of Ferrari but also extends to the two wheels and in particular to the Vespa.

The famous Piaggio model is in fact one of Verstappen’s favorite means of transport when he returns home to the Netherlands or when he has to move through the streets of the Principality of Monaco. On several occasions he was also immortalized riding other scooters of the Italian brand, especially inside the paddocks. Returning to the Prancing Horse, however, for the Dutchman the attraction for the Rossa (which on the track at the moment represents only a distant rival) a Ferrari Monza SP2. The limited edition barchetta produced in Maranello as part of the Icona program is part of Max’s automobile collection, like a Ferrari 488 Pista. However, Verstappen’s passion for road cars does not end here: in fact, several Aston Martins were part of the collection of the Dutch champion, including a DB11, a Vantage and a DBS Superleggera, all returned at the end of the agreement that linked Red Bull. to the British car brand. The 1997-born driver, however, would have ordered a Valkyrie, the new hypercar of the English brand that should arrive on the road in 2022.

For his victory in Spain in 2016, the first of his career, he gave himself one Porsche 911 GT3 RS. And to wink at rivals, he later also bought an AMG prepared Mercedes C63 S. Thanks to the engine supply relationship established by Honda with Red Bull (it will end at the end of 2021), Max has obtained a courtesy car Honda NSX, which he uses on the streets of Monte Carlo. The Dutch driver is a resident of the Principality like most of his colleagues. Before the Japanese car, Renault had entrusted him with one Renault Sport RS 01.