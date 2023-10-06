Verstappen prepares the celebrations

After starting the weekend in the best possible way with the fastest lap in free practice, Max Verstappen he also reconfirmed himself in the Qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix. The Dutchman, now very close to winning his third consecutive world title (with the celebrations which could start as early as Saturday’s Sprint), stopped the clock on1:23.778, getting his 10th pole start of the season for Sunday’s race. The chances of mathematically conquering the world championship were also favored by yet another subpar performance from his direct pursuer in the general rankings Sergio Perezwhich will only fire 13th on the grid due to the track limits not being respected in turn 5 during his last attempt. The Mexican from Red Bull, who will also leave immediately behind Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari, thus threw away the chances of competing for pole position, unlike Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who however were relegated to tenth and sixth position after qualifying for not having also respected the track limits. In this way, George Russell he thus moved into second position ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

1st, Max Verstappen – Red Bull

“A great start to the weekend for us even if it was quite complicated with the new asphalt. It still needs rubber and the grip is quite fluctuating because you slip a lot and risk skidding with the rear, but I’m very happy with the pole and it was a great day for us. We are on pole and I want to win the Sprint, but let’s try to have a good day on Saturday. The car is fast and obviously tomorrow there will be different conditions and it will be difficult to prepare the tires to make them work well with the sand that then arrives on the track. It’s a great start to the weekend, the car is going well and I couldn’t hope for anything better.”

2nd, George Russell – Mercedes

“Today was complicated for everyone. The new asphalt is slippery and there was a lot of wind, so there was a lot of sand on the track. In qualifying everything went differently from this morning, it was really fun and I’m happy with 2nd place, we went better than we expected. Lando and the McLarens are really fast at the moment. Red and Max are in a separate category, our fight at the moment is with Ferrari for 2nd place in the Constructors’ Championship, so we have to be constant and try to attack.”

Oscar Piastri – McLaren (3rd until time was cancelled)

“Honestly I’m not very happy with myself because it was a very foul last lap on my part. There was definitely room for growth but I accepted third place. It would be nice to get on the podium, it has been a different experience so far compared to Suzuka. We hit the ground running on a very slippery track and there’s definitely a learning curve on my part. We will do our best and we will see what we can do in tomorrow’s Shootout and we hope to be able to try again tomorrow to do better than today.”