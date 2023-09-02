Pole missed by Red Bull: a rarity

During this season, only on a few occasions has she not been seen Red Bull start from the first box on the starting grid: in a championship hitherto dominated by the Anglo-Austrian team and by Max Verstappen in particular, the two drivers from the Milton Keynes company had failed to set the fastest lap in qualifying in Azerbaijan and in Belgium, in both cases with Charles Leclerc in front of everyone, to which must be added the best time by Lewis Hamilton in Hungary.

Verstappen is close to the best time

Today, on Saturday afternoon of Italian Grand Prixthe feat was instead achieved for the first time in 2023 also by the other Ferrari of Carlos Sainzin his fourth career pole position in front of fans of Red. A pole obtained precisely to the detriment of Verstappen, who alone 13 thousandths of second he was therefore unable to get ahead of everyone on a circuit that saw him win last year, and also in that case with a Ferrari from the first box on the grid, then with Leclerc.

Goal for tomorrow

Verstappen who had the opportunity to express opinions on this qualification in the post-session press conference, with a few comments mainly focused on the main objective of the race: “I’m not surprised by Sainz’s pole – he has declared – their car is well suited to this track and it shows that they have brought a specific wing for this track. Tomorrow will be another story and it’s all open, I’ll try to win and I’m not afraid for my safety. I really don’t think I’m taking any risks because of the fans.” In fact, last season, Verstappen was the subject of boos and protests from the numerous supporters present in the stands, with the hope that similar episodes will not happen again this year.