The tranquility of number 1

Max Verstappen knows he’s the strongest, on the strongest car. A combination that cannot fail, and the winter tests in Bahrain also proved it. Apart from the lap times that count only relatively in winter, Super Max’s race pace seemed out of reach for everyone, and at the moment only a big surprise can preclude that victory in Bahrain which is still missing from his palmares.

The words

The Dutchman commented on his winter tests as follows: “It’s much better than last year. In 2022 it was much more difficult to do some laps because the car was too heavy and you couldn’t feel the front very well, and that’s where most of the weight is. But now it is much smoother and I am very satisfied“, he told compatriots of via play. “What I expected to happen actually happened. There is no shortage of numbers, of course. You can see it from the data, the wind tunnel and the simulator. We hoped to have few problems and to immediately find the right set-up and balance, so that we knew which direction to take. And it was great. We know everything is going well. But we also know that we have to stay clear-headed, that we have to improve. But it goes without saying, that’s the team’s mentality“.

Time hunting? No thank you

The two Ferraris and Sergio Perez tested the time attack on the final day of testing by mounting the C4. Mercedes has even tested the C5. Verstappen was at rest on day-3, but he didn’t try to establish the best performance in the other two days either. The explanation is simple: “We set the time with the C3 because that will be the qualifying tyre. It doesn’t make much sense to ride on a softer tire at this circuit, then we had a small problem (an oil leak, nda) which did not allow us to ride with the soft. In the end it didn’t seem like a serious problem, because the C3 will be the softest tire of the race weekend and in the end we had to work a lot on this compound“.