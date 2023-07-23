Halfway point of the 2023 world championship. The numbers say a lot, but there’s even more. However, let’s start with arithmetic. After the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he took his ninth victory in eleven races, Verstappen brought his margin over Sergio Perez to 110 points, unleashing the calculations to identify where Max will win the world championship.

Max Verstappen celebrated by Helmut Marko and his father Jos Verstappen after the success in Hungary Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

The most popular stage is the Qatar Grand Prix, but some speculate that it could also be in Suzuka, or five or six races before the end of the season. However, what worries the opponents most is not the scenario that separates them from today to the checkered flag in Abu Dhabi, that has now been metabolized. What is alarming is the size of the gap to recover in order to be able to think about winning again.

Anyone who expected that race after race the chasing group would come close to Max’s performance should think again. For Mercedes, Ferrari, Aston Martin and even McLaren (although in this case there is basically the success of having joined this club) the hope of being able to reduce the gap has turned into the fear of being ahead of a margin that has widened further.

When Verstappen crossed the finish line on lap 53, completing what turned out to be the fastest lap of the race, many of his opponents lost their arms. 1’20″504, Max’s time, 1’21″601 the best among the other nineteen drivers, obtained by Hamilton on lap 54. That lap brought Max a point, his opponents a big headache, as well as the reading of the margins that Verstappen imposed on everyone after 70 laps on the Hungaroring.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

At the end of the race Toto Wolff summed up the situation like this. “We finished 39 seconds behind Max, and probably in the final laps he didn’t even push as much as he could have. But we’re in a meritocratic scenario, so they’ve done a better job and we have to acknowledge that. In the end I think we had a good race, we were probably the second force, but we are moving within a Formula 2 championship against a Formula 1 car that gave us 39 seconds. The reason I love this sport is that it rewards those who work best, it must be entertainment that follows the sport and not the other way around. We can’t create a performance balance or something that can level the field, it is what it is, we just have to work better and get back in the game.”

The success achieved by Verstappen and Red Bull at the Hungaroring also has great statistical value, given that it is the twelfth consecutive victory, one more than the glorious streak achieved by McLaren in 1988. “I was a kid – said Christian Horner – I remember well when Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost achieved that incredible feat, they were an incredible team, Ron Dennis was an incredible team principal, and to think that we managed to improve that record, well, it’s something that must make us very proud.”

Horner also praised Verstappen’s role, and so far nothing new, but he went further in analyzing the weekend. “What we are seeing with Max right now is the story of an absolutely top form sportsman and it is a joy to work with him as he always pushes himself further.”

“Yesterday (in qualifying) the balance of the car wasn’t optimal, but Max still managed to get his single-seater up front. And what complicated our lives yesterday was what allowed us to have a great car in the race today”.

Horner didn’t go further, but on the opposite side (Mercedes) it emerged that in qualifying, to maximize performance, the technicians closed the air intakes as much as possible, a choice that led Hamilton’s power unit to exceed the temperature safety threshold in the early stages of the race. Lewis had to pull the oars in the boat for a few laps, and was only able to push again after the okay from his engineers.

The seventy laps of the race brought some peace of mind also on the Perez case. After the accident on Friday and a very difficult qualifying, ‘Checo’ was the author of a good race which ended on the podium. It’s true that it’s the minimum wage if you drive a Red Bull, but it’s also true that the scenario around Perez is far from collaborative in terms of serenity. But it is an old story, seen in the past and that we will probably see again in the future, at least until Helmut Marko manages the large group of drivers under contract with Red Bull. And for the Austrian consultant, there is always an alibi that makes him unassailable: Max Verstappen.