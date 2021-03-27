Sakhir (dpa)

Max Verstappen, the driver of the Red Bull team, set a distinct mark before running the official experience of the Bahraini Grand Prix, to be held tomorrow (Sunday), at the opening of the Formula 1 World Championship competitions, by leading the third free trial by 7. 0 seconds from the nearest follower.

Verstappen had the best lap time on the 5,412-meter Bahrain International Racecourse, recording 1 minute 577. 30 seconds.

The Red Bull team emerged as the strongest team since the pre-season tests, which were also held in Sakhir, Bahrain, and Verstappen issued the first and second free trials on Friday.

So far, Mercedes have struggled, yet world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second, 737.0 seconds behind Verstappen.

Verstappen is the most prominent candidate to grab the first starting position in the official experience, in the first Grand Prix races of the current season, during which 22 races are expected to be held.

Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly came third in the last test, but was more than a second behind Verstappen, then Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes driver, and Sergio Perez, Red Bull driver, came fourth and fifth.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz came in sixth, while Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin’s leg, came in fourteenth, and Fernando Alonso came in fifteenth.

Haas driver Mike Schumacher, son of German legend Michael, finished 18th.