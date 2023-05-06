Verstappen uncatchable in PL3

Max Verstappen left his mark on the third free practice session in Miami from the very first run in a session that saw the Red Bull drivers concentrate exclusively on the pursuit of performance over a single lap, while at Ferrari Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz performed a long run to try to put a stop to the evident degradation seen yesterday in FP2, a degradation that still particularly affected the Monegasque.

Horner doesn’t trust Ferraris

“Ferrari certainly looks competitive, Charles is very strong in qualifying and I’m sure he will be there“, he has declared Christian Horner in view of Qualifying which will start at 22:00 Italian time and which according to the Red Bull team principal will be very closely contested due to a Ferrari ready to improve as always when things get serious on Saturdays.

Perez and the final adjustments before Parc Fermé

“The third free practice session was the last chance to make changes before the Parc Fermé, Perez certainly seems to have adapted much more than yesterday“Horner’s thesis about Checo’s form, for now quite overshadowed by Verstappen this weekend in Florida.

Conditions ready to change

At the end of the session, the track no longer seemed as performing as it did before: “I believe that the track is constantly changingbecause it is very new and therefore you have to try to adapt to the changing conditions”, Horner explained, referring to the new asphalt recently applied to the Miami track. Appointment at 22:00 therefore for Q1 in what will be the progression classification up to Q3 where we will see if Ferrari will actually be able to challenge Verstappen in conquering the pole position of the Miami Grand Prix.