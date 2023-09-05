10 in a row

In Monza, in front of the Ferrari people who were able to rejoice, at least partially, for Carlos Sainz’s third place, Max Verstappen has rewritten yet another record. No one before him in Formula 1 had managed to conquer 10 consecutive victories. Sebastian Vettel had stopped at altitude in 2013, reaching first place in all races after the summer break. This time, however, Verstappen began his streak well before the mid-season stop and is continuing it even after returning from vacation. With eight Grands Prix still to be contested, the feeling is that only a technical problem can stop the magic of the duo made up of the champion from Hasselt and the RB19.

The value of a record

These statistical primates, however, always make enthusiasts and insiders discuss, so much so that yesterday the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, took the trouble to downplay the #1’s string of hits. The Viennese manager called him a “irrelevant record”“from Wikipedia“. The impression, however, is that more than other times the person directly concerned, Verstappen in fact, has instead experienced the achievement of this record in a more emotionally involved way. The Red Bull home star had repeatedly hinted in the past that he didn’t pay much attention to numbers, data and rankings. For him, what always counted was to stock up on successes and, possibly, world championship titles.

Nice statistic

This time however, although well hidden by his helmet, a little emotion could have made its way into the heart of the orange champion who will celebrate 26 years on 30 September. Christian Horner himself said on Sunday that he saw a Verstappen even more “concentrated” than usual, as if being able to achieve this record meant something different and special to him. Also via radio, at the end of the Italian GP, ​​Max let himself go to a few more comments than usual on the record itself. In fact, to Christian Horner who reminded him that he had just written the story, Verstappen replied by defining this one “nice statistic“. The maximum concession to emotion for an often glacial champion like the Dutchman, which however shows how he actually wanted to achieve this primacy.

Horner’s celebration

Christian Horner’s statement did not go unnoticed among the radio comments at the end of the race. In fact, the English manager took it upon himself to point out how “The bulls beat the Prancing Horse”. A very clear reference to the one-two achieved on Ferrari’s home track. The perfect way to celebrate a record that for Verstappen and the entire Milton Keynes team is worth much more than a simple number.