Suzuka (AFP)

Red Bull responded to the “double” achieved by Ferrari in Australia, by claiming the first two places in the Japanese Grand Prix, the fourth round of the Formula 1 World Championship, with Dutch world champion Max Verstappen ahead of his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez.

In a race that was stopped at the beginning due to a collision between Australian Daniel Ricciardo and Thai Alexander Albon, Verstappen dominated from start to finish, and got ahead of his colleague Perez, so the Red Bull duo finished the race where they started.

Verstappen compensated for his withdrawal from the Australian Grand Prix, which was won by Spanish Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in front of his colleague Charles Leclerc from Monaco.