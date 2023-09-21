The Dutchman after his team’s first defeat of the season: “I don’t think our dominance was a bad thing because we were simply better than the others. The broken record? It happens, not every GP can go well”

– suzuka (japan)

“I don’t think it was necessarily a bad thing that was happening to Formula 1, because we were just better than everyone else. If people can’t appreciate that, then they’re not real fans, but that’s the way things are.” Max Verstappen responded as usual very directly to those who spoke of increased interest in Formula 1 thanks to Red Bull’s defeat in Singapore.

relaxed — At Marina Bay the world champion and his team experienced the first negative GP of the season, the first that neither he nor Sergio Perez they managed to win. Obviously it caused a stir, but the Dutchman tries not to think about it too much and looks ahead: "I honestly don't pay any attention to this aspect – declared the Dutch Red Bull driver to The Race – as far as I'm concerned we were just beaten very clearly, but I don't think that's good for Formula 1. For that reason I was also super relaxed, because we didn't do well and the others did a better job than us. Then, obviously, they deserved to win, but they shouldn't get to this point just because people say it was boring that we were winning."

turn the page — For Verstappen there is no reason to be discouraged by a success that did not materialize for the first time since Miami, interrupting the record streak of 10 consecutive victories: “I don’t feel anything particular about it – he added – yes, we stopped trying win for one race, but those things happen. Before then we had won 10 in a row. Obviously I would have liked to win in Singapore too, but I also know that there will always be a day when a weekend doesn’t go right. We move forward and look to the next.”