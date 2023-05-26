The second free practice in Monaco is off to a much better start for Verstappen. Where he had a lot to complain about the grip at the rear in the first practice, the driver is now quickly setting the fastest time on the mediums. In the end, Pérez can hook up well to the rubber with the yellow cheek.

Just before halfway through the second free practice session in Monaco, Alonso switches to the soft tyre. The Spanish driver has won here twice before, so he knows his way around. He shoots for the fastest time, but not long after Sainz takes his place. It’s a home race for Leclerc, but he doesn’t manage to wrestle his Ferrari around the circuit that fast.

When Alonso goes to the pits with more than 21 minutes to go, Verstappen sets the fastest time. The streets of Monaco don’t seem to claim this training as a victim, a few minutes later Tsunoda breaks his rim and his tire is flat. A short moment later, Sainz involuntarily parks his car. He taps into a guardrail, breaks the suspension and slides through the wall.

With more than 10 minutes left on the clock, the race resumes. Albon loses a small part in the pit and technical problems are found at McLaren at Lando Norris. The Briton is good in terms of pace: he is fifth fastest, but is, for example, the third fastest in the first sector. Just before the clock reaches zero, Alonso puts down a strong piece of drift work at speed in a chicane. Everything remains intact, but in the pits they will have sweated carrots for a fraction of a second.

Results second free practice Monaco 2023

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Fernando Alonso Lando Norris Lewis Hamilton Sergio Perez Valttery Bottas Pierre Gasley Esteban Ocon Lance Stroll George Russell Zhou Guanyu Kevin Magnussen Nico Hulkenberg Yuki Tsunoda Nick de Vries Oscar Pistri Alexander Alban Logan Sergeant

Timetable Monaco 2023

Saturday

3rd free practice: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m

Qualification: 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM