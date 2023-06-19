In qualifying for the 2023 Canadian GP, ​​a half-wet, half-dry track made for an exciting grid. Nico Hülkenberg finished second and Leclerc and Pérez dropped out in the second part. After qualifying it turned out that Hülkenberg had driven too fast when the red flag was waved. This puts him back three places. Sainz, Tsunoda and Stroll are also dropped three places. They got in the way of other drivers in a dangerous way.

Unfortunately, on Sunday the chance of rain is much smaller. It didn’t rain prior to the race, so we just got on the slicks start. There is a twenty percent chance of rain during the race. So don’t assume that we will switch to inters or full laws. Most of the field starts on the mediums. Pérez, Magnussen and Bottas start on the hard tire and Gasly on softs.

The start of the 2023 Canadian GP

Hamilton comes out on top when the lights go out. He follows Max Verstappen towards the first corner and passes Alonso. Behind them, Pérez and Sainz battle for eleventh place. Sainz seems to win the duel, but shoots through in a chicane. As a result, he ends up on a higher curb and with Pérez in front of him again. Towards the final corner, Sainz takes back his place when Pérez slams on the brakes early. Behind him, Magnussen arrives at a brisk pace. He barely manages to avoid the Red Bull and get back on track via the run-off zone.

LAP 1/70 Perez has not one, not two, but THREE nibbles at Sainz, but he can’t get past – and Magnussen takes avoiding action! 😱#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/uPR2AErRPz — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Verstappen is doing Verstappen things. Within about six laps, the gap to Hamilton behind him has grown to two seconds. Hamilton, in turn, gets Alonso on the back of his neck. At race speed, the Aston Martin seems to be the better car. It hasn’t caught up yet. Logan Sargeant causes a yellow flag. He is told by his team to park his car as soon as possible. His Williams suffers from a ‘critical problem’. As a result, the race management calls the virtual safety car off.

VIRTUAL SAFETY CAR (LAP 8/70) Logan Sargeant gets an urgent message to pull over, and retires from the race 😩 The car is cleared quickly and we’re back up to speed#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/BdZijxFhP5 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2023

Green flag

After a short period under the yellow flag, we race on again. The midfield is still close together so shortly after the start. The Ferraris and Pérez suffer the most from this. Because overtaking is difficult on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, you will benefit less from a faster car. For that midfield, Russell crawls towards Alonso and Hamilton. Russell’s advance is stopped… by Russell.

The Briton cuts the second part of a chicane too hard, so that he comes out too wide when exiting the corner. On the extra space that Russell needs, the Mercedes finds a concrete wall. It doesn’t give way, so Russell has a lot of damage. He still makes it to the pits and apparently the car is considered whole enough to continue racing. Of course Russell falls all the way back to last place.

SAFETY CAR DEPLOYED (LAP 12/70) George Russell smacks the wall and smashes his rear-right corner and front wing, and the @MercedesAMG comes out Amazingly, he heads back out, albeit in last place#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/qvvthjh4PB — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2023

safety car

Due to the leftover Mercedes that Russell leaves behind, the safety car up the track. Verstappen, Alonso and Hamilton react immediately by making a pit stop. In addition, Hamilton returns to the pit lane just ahead of Alonso. According to Alonso and his team, that was in a dangerous way. The race management looks at the incident and decides not to hand out any penalties.

LAP 13/70 Close call between Hamilton and Alonso! 🫣 Hamilton juuuust emerges ahead in the pit lane, and they remain second and third… but the incident is under investigation#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/OGhHJYL3UR — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2023

At the end of the sixteenth round, the safety car go inside. Verstappen goes on his gas as late as possible so that there is a short stretch for Hamilton to attempt an overtake. Verstappen is therefore comfortably in the lead. In the first lap after neutralization, the gap to Hamilton is already 1.2 seconds. That gap is steadily growing.

Alonso passed Hamilton

On lap 22 Alonso is fed up and makes his first overtaking attempt on Hamilton. On the long straight before the last chicane, the Aston Martin is so faster that Hamilton has to admit defeat. The Mercedes driver still tries towards the first corner, but Alonso defends that perfectly. Now Alonso can drive his own speed. The next lap the gap to Hamilton is 1.2 seconds.

LAP 22/70 ALONSO GETS HAMILTON FOR SECOND! 48 laps remaining, and these two are JUST starting to duel… sit back, and enjoy a scrap between two of the greatest to ever do it 🍿#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/HYnwYcXP9h — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2023

Back to Verstappen then? He reports over the on-board radio that he is losing grip on these tires – the hard tyre. His engineer reacts calmly by saying that the team has understood Verstappen’s message. The lesser grip does not yet pose a threat to the lead of the race. Verstappen keeps the gap to Alonso at about 4.5 seconds. Verstappen then announces that the grip is better again. We also see that in the gap to Alonso that grows to 5.3 seconds.

De Vries next to the track

We are half way through the race as several drivers in the midfield. De Vries gets closer and closer to Magnussen and tries to overtake the Danish driver in the first chicane. Magnussen does not know about giving up and leaves the car. De Vries does not allow his competitor any space on the track, so that the two touch each other. The duel then continues to the next chicane. There the two brake too late and shoot straight ahead. Thus the two ruffs fall back to the last places.

LAP 36/70 De Vries makes two half-moves down the inside of Magnussen, but they both end in disaster 😬 The first move sees Russell fly past both to take P12 The second? Both drivers run wide, and plummet to P18 and P19#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/XzenSpp3l4 — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2023

Hamilton comes in first of the top three. The following lap Alonso reacts by also changing rubber. As a result, Verstappen can make a pit stop without losing his first place. When the Red Bull gets back on track, the difference to Alonso behind him is 4.5 seconds. Verstappen opts for the mediums, just like Hamilton. Alonso is on the hard tyres.

LAP 43/70 More pit stops! Hamilton, Alonso and Verstappen all pit for fresh rubber 🟡 Hamilton (P3) and Verstappen (P1) take the medium tyre

⚪️ Alonso (P2) bolts on the hards Split strategies, lots of laps remaining… who’s winning this one?!#CanadianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/u2YiNiUVsw — Formula 1 (@F1) June 18, 2023

Russell drops out

With fifteen laps to go, Russell has to retire. The brakes of his Mercedes are overheating too much, making it too dangerous for the team to keep driving. Russell was just busy preparing an action on Albon, but his battered Mercedes turns out to be too damaged to finish the race.

LAP 55: Gutted. 💔 George has to retire from the race with left-front brake issues. — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 18, 2023

Russell’s teammate is starting to connect with Alonso. The advantage of the softer tire over the Aston Martin in front of him now seems to be paying off. With ten laps to go, Hamilton closes the gap to one and a half seconds. Alonso is told by his team what the gap is. “Leave it to me,” is the reaction of the Spanish driver. The difference then increases to three seconds.

At the front, Verstappen cruises to his 41st victory, leveling him in terms of victories with Ayrton Senna. Alonso defends his second place and the Ferraris get under safety car a fourth and fifth place. Albon is the man of the match. He defends his seventh place for pretty much the entire race. Great performance from Verstappen’s former teammate. Stroll takes another point at the finish line by overtaking Bottas.

Canada 2023 GP results