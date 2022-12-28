Max Verstappen has once again won a prize, thanks to the team bosses.

Earlier, the Dutch talent took off with the title Sportsman of the Year here in our little country. In line with his performance this year, he will also receive the title of ‘Best driver of 2022’. The nice thing about this is that not the public, but the Formula 1 team bosses themselves choose the best driver. And you would think that they really understand it!

Max Verstappen best driver 2022

If you have become world champion for the second time in a row, the team bosses can of course not ignore you. After each season, the team bosses are given the opportunity by the official F1 website to submit their personal top ten. The points they can give is actually the same as in a Grand Prix.

So: the first driver gets 25 points and the last 1 point. So Max got the most points. The team bosses were undoubtedly impressed by the fact that he became champion, but also the way in which. Never before has an F1 driver won so many races in one season. Another nice detail is that he collected 454 points in total, which has never happened before.

207 points for Max

The Dutchman received 207 points from the team bosses, Charles Leclerc finished in second place with 144 points. Max has therefore won by force majeure. The third place goes to the Briton George Russell with 127 points. We find Lewis Hamilton in fourth place with exactly 100 points, followed by Max’s teammate Sergio Pérez with 91 points. Pérez is also the highest new entry in the top 10.

The entire top ten looks like this:

Verstappen 207 points Leclerc 144 points Russell 127 points Hamilton 100 points Perez 91 points Norris 81 points Sainz 68 points Alonso 67 points Bottas 29 points Vettel 24 points

