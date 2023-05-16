The era of Max Verstappen

The Dutch driver arrived in F1 not even of age in 2015 at the wheel of Toro Rosso with only one year of single-seaters behind him in the European Formula 3. Helmut Marko, head of the Red Bull youth program, risked having a rough diamond stolen from his he also aimed at Ferrari and Mercedes and so with a coup de theater he swept away the competition offering Verstappen F1 right away. A catch-all ace who definitively brought the 1997 class under the wing of Red Bull.

In 2015, on his F1 debut, Verstappen already came close to the podium on two occasions in Hungary and in the United States (he finished in fourth place) and scored for the first time exactly seven years ago on his debut with Red Bull, taking advantage of the accident at the start between Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton. Despite being ‘only’ 25 years old, Max already has considerable experience in F1 having made his debut at the age of 17. The Dutch he had to wait a long time before having a world title carbut when the opportunity presented itself in 2021 he scored by repeating his success a year ago in a much easier way.

2023 has begun under the sign of Red Bull which seems ready to open a cycle in conjunction with the return of ground effect in F1 recorded starting from last season. The only obstacle for Verstappen in his quest for a third world title at the moment is his box mate Sergio Perez, but in Miami Max taught a rather clear lesson to the Mexican who remains close in the standings just 14 points behind. Ayrton Senna is only three victories away in the classification of successes in the race which sees Verstappen occupy sixth position. With 18 races still to go, 2023 could see Max come significantly closer to the third place held by Vettel with 53 wins and the fourth held by Alain Prost (51 wins).

Eddie Jordan wouldn’t want to be an opponent of Max

“I truly believe that with time he will become the greatest driver of all time – he has declared Eddie Jordan podcast host Formula for Success – It has phenomenal attitude in the car. He’s aggressive when he needs to be. He’s tough when he has to be, but he’s also smart because he knows how to take care of the car. I see Max going from good to better, e I wouldn’t want to be a Formula 1 driver right now hoping to become world championbecause I don’t know how he could do it”.