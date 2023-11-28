Undisputed master

The 2023 Formula 1 season ended with Max Verstappen who not only achieved success in the Abu Dhabi GP – the 19th out of 22 races held this year – but also indulged in reach and exceed the quota of 1000 laps spent in the lead during the championship. To give a comparison of the abnormal size of this data, just think that the previous record belonged to Sebastian Vettel and dates back to the 2011 season, with 739 laps led. Verstappen led the field for 1003 laps, 75.7% of the laps scheduled this year, another all-time record. The previous record dates back to 1963, when Jim Clark took the lead in 71.5% of the scheduled laps.

However, what is frightening about the performance of the RB19 and the combination formed by this car and the Dutch champion is that Red Bullrather than thinking ‘simply’ about winning the Grand Prixraced in Abu Dhabi with the quadruple-digit record in mind. In fact, before the race Verstappen had driven as leader for 951 laps. The last race consisted of 58 laps, so Verstappen had to cross the finish line first at least 49 times to make sure he didn’t miss this latest appointment with history.

A ‘special’ strategy

Well, in the post-race press conference Verstappen himself revealed howand the tender plan had taken into account precisely this ‘need’which both the three-time world champion and his track engineer Giampiero Lambiase cared a lot about: “The 1000 laps in the lead? I knew it was one of the things planned before the race. Also, from a strategy point of view, we wanted to try to plan everything so that I didn’t have to pit too early. So the idea was to wait for the others to stop. Of course, to try to achieve this goal, we may not have studied the fastest strategy. But I wanted to stay in the leadobviously to do more laps [al comando]”.

This also includes a particular radio team from Verstappen during the race, in which the Dutchman invited the team to give priority to his teammateSergio Perez, regarding the pit stop: “It was all done to try to get to 1000 laps in the lead in season. I sent that message to GP (Gianpiero Lambiase) to make sure they didn’t let me pit too early. The tires were fine. They weren’t great, but they were okay at that point, so we could continue to extend the stint a little bit“.