Race report

Max Verstappen took victory in the 2023 Canadian GP, ​​repeating his success 12 months ago. With this success, the reigning world champion scored the 41st victory in his career, equaling the legendary Ayrton Senna and also giving the Red Bull team the 100th success. On the second step of the podium he climbed, once again, Fernando Alonso, who repeated his best result of the season, already achieved in Monaco. Third place finish instead for Lewis Hamilton, which keeps a Mercedes on the podium after the double top-3 finish two weeks ago in Barcelona. Jenson Button interviewed the top three finishers.

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull)

“I am very happy now. It wasn’t such a linear race, the tires weren’t entering the right window. It was very cold compared to Friday, so we slipped a lot. But we managed to make everything work and to win again today and to celebrate victory number 100 for the team is something incredible. It’s fantastic, I never expected to reach these numbers, even on a personal level. I expected it to go the way it did, but it was difficult to keep the temperature in the tires and have grip, so the advantage wasn’t that big. But there was also the Safety Car and overall we won, that’s the most important thing. Fans? They have a great passion for this sport, they held out in bad weather. We love coming here and hope to do it for a long time.”

Fernando Alonso (2nd, Aston Martin)

“Today we hoped to give Red Bull more of a hard time, but we lost position at the start to Lewis and then from there it was a battle with Mercedes. We pushed throughout the race, I was never able to relax. Lewis? At the beginning I had more pace, in the end he had more pace. It was a really tough race, we pushed a lot. It was 70 laps since qualifying. Lift and coast? I don’t know what the problem was, they didn’t want to worry me too much. But to me it looked like the car was fine, I just wanted to follow the instructions. Hopefully that means more pace in your pocket. It would mean being able to put more pressure on Max next time.”

Lewis Hamilton (3rd, Mercedes)

“It was a great weekend for us. We are recovering, slowly. Aston Martin did something extra this weekend as they brought updates. The crowd is great here, amazing atmosphere. Where to improve? Honestly it’s a great honor to be on the podium with two other world champions. I was happy to be battling with them, but unfortunately we didn’t have enough pace today. We knew this weekend wasn’t the best for us. I was struggling in the corners at low speed, that’s where I was losing time from Fernando and Max. In traction out of turn 2, coming out of every corner. We need to add downforce to the car and make it more efficient. But we’re nibbling ground, we’ll be there soon. Max is still too far away, but in terms of pace we got a little closer”.