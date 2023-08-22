After the summer break, the F1 starts again by stopping at Holland. Max Verstappen, the great ruler of the first part of the season, arrives in Zandvoort with the aim of repeating the triumphs of the last two editions. In 2021 the champion Red Bull he prevailed after a long duel with his rival Lewis Hamiltonwhile in 2022 the strategy to mock the was decisive Mercedes. With a new success, Max would stand on the podium of multiple winners in this race, entered 32 times in the F1 calendar. The Dutch Grand Prix includes illustrious names among the drivers capable of winning at least two editions: from Niki Lauda to Jim Clark. Here are the myths already achieved by Verstappen and what are the next goals.