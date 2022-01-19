The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix crowned Max Verstappen F1 world champion for the first time in his career, a title that was won by overtaking his direct rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap. Those moments were undoubtedly those in which the 24-year-old felt the greatest pressure not only on the occasion of the last season, but also throughout his experience so far in the top flight. Yet, the 2021 championship also reserved another circumstance of absolute competitive stress for Hasselt’s talent, attributable, specifically, to Dutch Grand Prix.

The latter, who returned for the first time to a world championship since 1985 – always on the Zandvoort circuit – has in fact welcomed a real wave ‘orange’ eager to celebrate the victory of their own house idol. Verstappen, who then dominated the weekend by obtaining pole and race success, did not want to disappoint his fans, at the same time feeling a strong competitive trepidation due to this need: “In addition to Abu Dhabi – explained in an interview with CarNext – that it was the race in which I felt more pressure than the others. Everyone expected me to win there, starting with the fans. But, of course, in a tense battle, performance isn’t always and continuously at the highest level. In any case, I wanted the whole weekend to be perfect and practically, it was almost completely perfect. We couldn’t have done better than that, including the way the race developed. They really tried everything to fight me with strategy, opting for a different move with both cars, but we still managed to win. It was therefore an incredible feeling – he concluded – and I was very relieved after crossing the finish line. I thought: ‘The weekend is over. Now I can rest ”.