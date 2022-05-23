In Ferrari, Sainz showed up in Barcelona with bellicose proclamations: “Real took 5 minutes to recover, I still have 17 games“, Sergio Perez instead, once again in Red Bull he has carried out the orders of the Red Bull wall on two occasions, seeing a victory that seemed quite affordable after the retirement of Charles Leclerc fade away. The DRS of Max Verstappen’s twin RB18 did not work properly – and Helmut Marko’s words on diet as a cause suggest that Perez’s car is not as up to date as the reigning champion’s – and therefore as with Russell for Verstappen it would have been very difficult to overtake his teammate on the track despite the cooler tires.

Perez during the race also asked the wall to be cleared by Verstappen when the latter found himself bottled up behind Russell without DRS, a difficult situation to manage resolved with a change of strategy for the 1997 class which was brought to the three stops, a decision that then resolved the fight between Verstappen and Perez by offering the Red Bull wall an explanation to give to Checo on the second team order of the day received by the former Force India which has underlined that what was happening was not fair, reiterating once he crossed the finish line that at the end of the race the explanations with the leaders of Red Bull would be a must for a victory ‘given’ to Verstappen by Perez.

In the Drivers’ standings, the Mexican – who has one retirement less than Verstappen – is 25 points behind the Dutchman and therefore 19 points to catch up on Charles Leclerc. The very solid performance Checo is therefore guaranteeing Red Bull a great advantage in the Constructors’ standings given that Ferrari is at -26 and Sainz at -20 from Perez.

Verstappen in the post-race guest of DAZN he declared that he perfectly understood Perez’s frustration, thanked several times publicly by radio during and after the race: “I understand how Perez feels, he could certainly win the race. All sorts of things happened to me at the beginning and just the fact that the DRS didn’t work led me to move on to the three stops, which then perhaps turned out to be the best strategy to win the race since then in the end practically we all made three pit stops ”.