Verstappen has put himself in Sargeant's position and said what he would do himself.

These days, Formula 1 depends on what happens off the track and behind Max Verstappen on the track. Max drives his own race and tours every two weeks to a new victory. Behind it there is fierce fighting for podiums and points. Perez fights for the podiums together with the Fezzas, Maccas, Mercs and Astons. Behind it, Haas F1, Williams, Sauber and Alpine are fighting tooth and nail to get the occasional point.

That it is a tough top sport was demonstrated once again yesterday at Williams. There it was Alexander Albon, who wrote off his car in training. But Logan Sargeant, who ultimately is not allowed to drive the qualifying and the race. Albonio has been assigned Sargeant's car by the team. The team could not fix Albon's car and had no spare chassis. Apparently it is estimated that Albon, who collected 27 of the 28 points scored by Williams last year, has a better chance of winning a valuable point. Despite his crash this year and his crash last year in the race.

That is of course very painful for Sargeant. The American has already had a difficult debut season and has not started this year either. His position is already under pressure and this public demotion will not do his confidence any good. Sargeant told the media everything the PR team told him to say. But Max Verstappen sympathizes with the Florida Man. He claims that he would have reacted differently:

Of course it sucks for Logan. From the team and from the performance aspect, I understand that they are doing it, but it is not nice.' I would have already been on the plane home by now. If something like that were to happen, I would crash my own car first. Then no one would have been able to drive. In my situation I won't let that happen. But that also makes sense Max Verstappen is so good that he doesn't let anything or anyone bother him

