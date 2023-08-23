Zandvoort: Verstappen’s home race

This weekend, after almost a month off from the last round in Belgium, Formula 1 will be back on track at the circuit of Zandvoort for the 13th appointment of the season, valid for Dutch Grand Prix. A special event so much for the Red Bull how especially for Max Verstappenwho in his home race will be able to achieve three consecutive victories in three editions of the GP of the Netherlands on the track located a stone’s throw from the North Sea.

Chasing the record

The track, which returned to the F1 calendar in 2021 after an absence lasting since 1986, saw two successes for Verstappen in the two-year period 2021-2022, with the Dutchman who, in case of victory on Sunday 27 October, could equal a new all-time record: That of the most consecutive victories. If the two-time world champion were to cross the finish line first, the #1 would achieve a feat signed by a former Red Bull like Sebastian Vettelcapable of getting on the podium for nine consecutive times from the Belgian GP to the 2013 Brazilian GP.

The best track to restart the engines

A result that, ten years later, could therefore be achieved by Verstappen, until now the authentic ruler of this season: “The summer holidays were really good and I spent a lot of time relaxing with friends – commented – I’m excited to start the second half of the season now, and there’s no better way to start than in the Netherlands. It’s a fantastic circuit and of course the fans are incredible there, so I’m definitely excited to be back on track. The weather might be kind, but that doesn’t matter; in any case, wet or dry, we will do our best to make sure we get the maximum points.”

The charge of Perez

Should Verstappen fail to establish three wins out of three in the Netherlands, as well as equaling the aforementioned record of nine consecutive wins, Red Bull will also be able to count on Sergio Perez, 2nd in the world standings as well as winner of two races. Thanks to the Mexican’s results, the Austrian team is so far the only one to have won all the races held so far: “I had a great summer break between returning to Mexico with my family and training hard – he added – I feel completely fresh and ready to go. I’ve been on site with my engineers this week; it’s always nice to recover after the break, we’ve done a great preparation for the weekend and we’re completely ready for it. I want to pick up where I left off in Spa and be consistently on the podium for the rest of the season. Zandvoort will be a complicated race, the field is getting smaller and smaller, but we keep pushing as a team and we will try to give our all and get a good result, regardless of the weather in Zandvoort“.