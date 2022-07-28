The world champion in an interview with the AP: “What happened in Austria is unacceptable, but it is a widespread problem, as in football and other sports, and it depends on people’s bad education. There are few elements that do damage”

– budapest (hungary)

Max Verstappen had already been very hard on the subject in Austria, when F1 had received reports from some women who were victims of sexual abuse and verbal assaults by fans in the stands before the race. “What happened is absolutely unacceptable. Unfortunately there are people who let themselves go, maybe drink too much, and in these cases they do stupid things. We need to intervene with stricter controls”. The world champion, on the eve of the Hungarian GP, ​​returns to the topic, in anticipation of the usual invasion of Dutch supporters who will fill the Hungaroring with orange. He does it in an interview with the Ap. See also Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray, test and price of the unleashed American

more safety – Verstappen said increased security can help. But when asked if he could intervene directly to calm the fans, Max called the organizers more into question: “I think it must also depend on the organization of F1, because they are the ones who host and work together with the local promoter to allow the people to enter – said Verstappen – I have no control over what the fans do. It is the same with any sport, you are not in control of what the fans will do. But if there are a lot of security people. This could affect them. However, it is not just a case of Austria, I think it has happened everywhere ”.

as in football – For Verstappen, these behaviors are the symptom of a deeper social problem. “In the end it always comes down to education from a very young age – he said – where you grew up, where did you go to school. I don’t think these people have been charged to act like that based on what we’re doing in F1. “This is something that started when they were young, they think it’s something that’s okay. Excluding them from competitions is a strong provision and I fully agree. But are we sure this will change them? Probably not.” – added Verstappen – where people are disqualified from stadiums, but that does not mean that in five years they will not do it again. Some people just don’t think, or just do what they want. ” See also Fa Cup, Tottenham eliminated in extra time. All easy for the City