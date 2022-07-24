One year later Max Verstappen is once again the king of France. In 2021 the duel for the victory was with Lewis Hamilton and was resolved only in the last laps of the race. This time, however, the great antagonist of the reigning world champion was, as often this season, Charles Leclerc. The Monegasque, who started from pole position, held the first position until the mistake on lap 19 that put him sensationally out of the race. From that moment on, the road to the checkered flag for Red Bull’s # 1 was all downhill, despite the pressure put behind him by the Mercedes of a revived Hamilton. After the race, however, the boy from Hasselt clearly explained that he had led the second half of the GP in absolute control.

“After the Leclerc mistake? Yes, for me it was all under control – admitted Verstappen to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – I just had to get the car to the finish and manage the tires. The wear was very high for making just one stop, but we couldn’t do two due to the length of the pit lane. We knew we had a pace advantage over the Mercedes and we didn’t have to risk too much“. Honestly, however, Verstappen also showed some regret for the forfeit of his rival, with whom yet another spectacular head-to-head was looming.

“Too bad to have seen Charles retire – Orange audience idol commented – it would have been a good fight. Differences in my driving from 2021? The two seasons cannot be compared – finally concluded Verstappen – last year it was very difficult to overcome. Maybe you only had one opportunity in the race. This year, however, you know that if you have a good pace advantage at some point you will be able to overtake. This is why the struggles are different than in previous years. Today is a positive day, but there are still many races in which we will have to do a good job “.