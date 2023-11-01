Verstappen is chasing another victory in Brazil

Formula 1 goes to Brazil and Max Verstappen keep the same hunger as always. Not satisfied with having broken the record of victories in a year and having reached Alain Prost in terms of number of victories ever, the three-time world champion has put Sebastian Vettel in his sights, who he would reach if he won two of the last three grands prix.

Matching the German’s 53 victories, Super Max would stand on the all-time winners’ podium in Formula 1, at just 26 years of age and with at least ten top-level seasons ahead of him. Crazy numbers, as the Dutchman is keen to point out, just as Sergio’s are incredible (but in the opposite sense) Perez, who in the last 13 races has only finished on the podium four times despite driving one of the fastest cars ever. The Mexican, having lost the opportunity to make a good impression in front of his fans due to the accident he caused at the first corner with Charles Leclerc, wants to at least finish second in the Drivers’ World Championship. To do this, it could certainly be useful for him to “unblock” himself at Interlagos, where he has never reached the podium.

Verstappen’s words

“It’s crazy to have 16 wins so far this season, after last year I didn’t think it would be possible to replicate what we did. Looking at Brazil, it is the final race of the hat-trick, as well as the final Sprint event of the season. After a good GP in Mexico, we are confident for this weekend, but we need to maintain concentration. All these results simply demonstrate what a fantastic season we are having. I appreciate all the hard work and commitment that everyone in the team is putting in, I’m happy that we can demonstrate it on the track. Now the focus is on the 17th victory“.

Perez’s words

“Mexico was devastating for me, but in this sport these things happen and you can’t afford to keep thinking about what could have been. I wanted to win my home race more than anything, but now it’s gone and my goal is to finish second in the championship. We have a great weekend to have in Brazil and I am confident in our ability to achieve results at this time“Perez added. “It seemed like things were going well last weekend with the direction we are taking, I feel more comfortable in the car, the work myself and the team have done together is paying off in terms of set-up and performance. Brazil is a completely different challenge to Mexico, but it’s still a fun track and we have two opportunities to get points this weekend – we want to make the most of this opportunity“.