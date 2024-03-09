The news of the GP

Two races, two victories and two doubles. If off the track Red Bull appears involved in a sort of civil war, on the track the cars from Milton Keynes continue to crush their opponents. Even in Jeddah Max Verstappen he disintegrated the competition and his teammate placed himself behind him Sergio Perez. This is the second 1-2 in seven days which already seems to erase the hopes of all direct opponents. Third step of the podium, as in Bahrain, for Ferrari.

This time it was Charles Leclerc – also author of the fastest lap in the last lap – to accompany the two standard bearers of the Austrian team on the podium, confirming if nothing else the clear supremacy of the reds in the 'challenge of others' compared to McLaren, Aston Martin and Mercedes. David Coulthard interviewed the top three.

The words of the top-3

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull): “Overall it was a fantastic weekend for the whole team and for me. I felt good right from the start. The stint on the hard tires was longer than expected, but the Safety Car came out and we had to adapt. We had a few skids with the cold tires at the start of the stint on the hards, but overall everything went well. The ideal is not to do such a long stint, but it was mandatory. The rubber comes out of the window and everything becomes more complicated. Difficult track for the neck? Yes, there is a lot of G-force all the way around”.

Sergio Perez (2nd, Red Bull): “Today we made some progress compared to Bahrain. It's a shame that I ended up outside the front row in qualifying. We got off to a great start but unfortunately Charles defended the position and we weren't able to move ahead straight away. This was a bit of a compromise race, with a Safety Car coming out so early we had to do a long stint on hard tyres. It was complicated especially at the beginning, because the tires didn't heat up and we slipped a lot. It took time to pass Hamilton and Norris. The track is different to Bahrain but we are still ahead. We have made some steps forward compared to the first race and compared to yesterday. There's still something to fix, but we're getting there. Penalty in the pits? It's a shame, but it didn't hurt us.”.

Charles Leclerc (3rd, Ferrari): “We had a great pace, we even did the fastest lap at the end. But overall the sensations were very good. The race was a bit boring because I was alone. The Red Bulls in front were too fast and we had a big gap behind the others. We achieved the best possible result today, that was the goal. Today I was more alone, so I had less adrenaline, but it is certainly one of the most difficult circuits of the season. It's hot but above all the problem is in the neck, because there is great speed and lots of corners. Bearman? He did an incredible job. He immediately picked up the pace in PL3. In qualifying he did a great job and just missed out on Q3, just because of the slipstream. Today he was incredible: he finished seventh in his first race with a new car, it's impressive. He will be proud, but we all know how talented he is. Soon he will be here with us on a permanent basis in F1.”.